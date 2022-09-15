Jobs In Scottsdale, AZ
Uncover New Opportunity
Start a new journey at one of the longest running AAA Five Diamond resorts in the country, as you become a key player in creating the extraordinary every day. Collaborate with inspiring leads as you discover new opportunities for training and promotion, as well as generous perks and travel rewards.\
Our Benefits
Join us at one of the longest-running AAA Five Diamond resorts in America and become an integral part of a place where the extraordinary happens every day. As a colleague at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, you'll find inspiring leaders and a collaborative, energetic environment for growing your career. Discover exciting career opportunities, accelerated opportunities for training and promotion, endless ways to become involved in causes you care about, and generous employee benefits and travel rewards. We're proud to have been named Fairmont's "Hotel of the Year" and a Top Companies to Work for In Arizona First Place Winner for multiple years running. Do you have a heart for hospitality? If so, your journey starts here.
- Excellent Health
- Life
- Dental
- Travel And Entertainment
Positions Currently Available
National Sales Manager And Event Manager Positions Now Open!
Assistant Director Of Special Events, Ice Rink Experience Coordinator, Event Supervisor, Character Actors, Retail Sales Associate, Fire & Ice Bartender, And So Much More!
Server, Server Assistant, Greeter, Restaurant Reservations Agent
Cook, Bourbon Steak Restaurant Manager
HVAC & Overnight Plant Operator
Front Desk, Spa Reservations, Massage Therapist, Fitness Attendant, Female Spa Attendant
Front Desk Agent, Reservations Agent
Overnight Security Officer
Retail Sales Associates
Room Attendants - New Wage! Beginning At $15.50/Hr
Contact Us Today
Apply online at: careers.accor.com
Talent & Culture: 480.585.2755